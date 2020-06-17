Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Acuity Brands worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

