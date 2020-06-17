Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

