Aviva PLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,948 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

