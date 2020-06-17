Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 109,578 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

