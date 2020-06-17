Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 328.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $39,589,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SEI Investments Shares Sold by Aviva PLC
SEI Investments Shares Sold by Aviva PLC
Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co.
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co.
Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Aviva PLC Sells 510 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Aviva PLC Sells 510 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report