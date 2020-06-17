Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.15.

ARMK stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 841,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $143,820,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,126,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 367,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

