Aviva PLC Invests $2.47 Million in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 248,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

