Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.04.

AZRE stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

