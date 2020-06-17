Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

