APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 163,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gray Television by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

