Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

