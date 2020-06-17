Aviva PLC Sells 5,483 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth $59,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Davita stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

