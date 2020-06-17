Aviva PLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

