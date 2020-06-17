Aviva PLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $48,136,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,510,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

