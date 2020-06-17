Aviva PLC Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

