Aviva PLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

