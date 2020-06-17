APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,190,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $197.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

