51,200 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

