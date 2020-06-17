51,200 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SEI Investments Shares Sold by Aviva PLC
SEI Investments Shares Sold by Aviva PLC
Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co.
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co.
Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Aviva PLC Sells 510 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Aviva PLC Sells 510 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report