Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 14,595 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

