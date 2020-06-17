APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

