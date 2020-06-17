APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

