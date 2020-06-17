Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,902 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $384,000. First American Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

PHM stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

