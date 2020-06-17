Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,362 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Godaddy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

