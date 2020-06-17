Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 748,400 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 88,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 129,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

