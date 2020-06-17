Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 6,056 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of CONMED worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CONMED by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CONMED by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

