Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 14,609 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 198,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $83,969,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus cut their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

