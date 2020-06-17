Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Forrester Research worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of 204.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.