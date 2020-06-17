Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,991 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.11% of StealthGas worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 36.4% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. StealthGas Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million. Research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

