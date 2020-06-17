Deutsche Bank AG Sells 301,532 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of TopBuild worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $11,387,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 5,129.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,834 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $13,329,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Shares of BLD opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

