Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.47% of Cactus worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cactus by 18.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 918,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.49. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

