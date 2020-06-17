Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,127 shares of company stock worth $6,977,355. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Guggenheim began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

ARNA opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

