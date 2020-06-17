Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 148.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. Upwork’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.