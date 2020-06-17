Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,572 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

