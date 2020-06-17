Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 418,890 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 4,430.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,805,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $97.80.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

