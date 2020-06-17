Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.32% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after acquiring an additional 475,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

