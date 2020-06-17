Deutsche Bank AG Buys 56,125 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 68.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brink’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

