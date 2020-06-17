Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,947 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,739 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

