Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock worth $69,554,073. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

