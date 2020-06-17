Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 128,617 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.73% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 202.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

