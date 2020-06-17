Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,921 shares of company stock valued at $101,503,826 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $372.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day moving average of $267.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.65. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $379.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

