FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.77.

Shares of FDS opened at $294.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $318.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

