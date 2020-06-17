Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,270 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 467,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

