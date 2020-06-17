NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

NI stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

