iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

