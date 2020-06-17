Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Appian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. Appian’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.