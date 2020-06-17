Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.