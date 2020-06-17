Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

