Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,482,000 after buying an additional 184,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $322.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

