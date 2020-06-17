Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,070 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,070 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,264,000 after acquiring an additional 352,390 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after acquiring an additional 850,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,674,000 after acquiring an additional 744,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.