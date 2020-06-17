Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

