Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,265 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Steris worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steris stock opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

